PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PBBI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 1,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.50.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter. PB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PB Bancorp stock. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,177 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Context BH Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of PB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

