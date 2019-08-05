PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PDLB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,501. PDL Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLB. M3F Inc. grew its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 177,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 515.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.