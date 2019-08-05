PeepCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 233.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded up 721% against the US dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-Patex and TradeOgre. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $276.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002598 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001091 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 99,943,718,194 coins and its circulating supply is 60,743,718,194 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Bleutrade, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

