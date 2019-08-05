Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Peoples Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Peoples Financial Services stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.39. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 591.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

