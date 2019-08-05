Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,995 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Performance Food Group worth $48,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,932 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $66,214,000 after buying an additional 139,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $272,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,683.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.88. 38,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.