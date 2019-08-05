Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.20. 51,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,219. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,911.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

