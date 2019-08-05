PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.51

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 34371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTR. Credit Suisse Group cut PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on PetroChina in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.45 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut PetroChina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 225.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 10.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

