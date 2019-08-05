PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Stock Position Trimmed by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 639,500 shares during the period. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR makes up approximately 11.3% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 18.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,576,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 250.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 114,952 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 87.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 214,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100,237 shares during the period. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter worth $1,473,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.03. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

