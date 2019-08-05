PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Shares Gap Up to $13.63

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.63. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 209,045 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.60.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

