PHI Token Trading Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One PHI Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $680,928.00 and $25,047.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00238631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.01321761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00022187 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00106096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token was first traded on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.