Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.16

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.16 and traded as high as $90.10. Picton Property Income shares last traded at $89.10, with a volume of 762,352 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.84. The stock has a market cap of $486.27 million and a PE ratio of 15.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

