Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Hi-Crush (NASDAQ:HCR) Head to Head Review

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Hi-Crush pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 51.6%. Piedmont Lithium does not pay a dividend. Hi-Crush pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hi-Crush has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Hi-Crush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A Hi-Crush 9.99% 10.24% 6.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Hi-Crush’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$9.95 million ($1.91) -5.03 Hi-Crush $842.84 million 0.23 $137.59 million $1.49 1.28

Hi-Crush has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hi-Crush, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Piedmont Lithium and Hi-Crush, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Hi-Crush 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Hi-Crush beats Piedmont Lithium on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin. The company also owns and operates a 1,226-acre frac sand reserve located near Kermit, Texas; and 12 terminal locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, and New York. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Hi-Crush Partners LP and changed its name to Hi-Crush Inc. in June 2019. Hi-Crush Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

