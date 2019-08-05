Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $23.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PINS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 214,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.23. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

