Pirate Chain Tops One Day Volume of $5,968.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $5,968.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00235587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01314973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00021637 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00102763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 111,827,806 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

