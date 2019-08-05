Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 1.6% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.99. 64,742,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,536,656. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.52.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

