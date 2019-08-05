Playkey (PKT) Price Reaches $0.0340

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Playkey has a total market cap of $473,143.00 and $28,327.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00238919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.01332375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00101317 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

