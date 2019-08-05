Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $36.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pluralsight traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 15680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other Pluralsight news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $2,577,579.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,851 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $118,880.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,994 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,332. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 34.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 38.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Company Profile (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

