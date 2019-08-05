Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $20.50) on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pointer Telocation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.91.

Shares of PNTR stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 1,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,038. Pointer Telocation has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $128.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pointer Telocation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 30,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 40.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pointer Telocation during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 77.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 123,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 53,864 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 18.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 210,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

