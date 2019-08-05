Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 2.3% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,548 shares of company stock worth $22,910,322 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.84. 4,794,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.