Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $23.24 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.8% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after acquiring an additional 224,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $6.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.45. 1,159,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total value of $508,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,599 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

