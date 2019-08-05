Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $25.26 Million Stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 144.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,709 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,127 shares during the period. CBS comprises approximately 1.9% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CBS worth $25,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in CBS in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in CBS by 96.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CBS by 70.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in CBS during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in CBS during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,924. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). CBS had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CBS’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBS. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

