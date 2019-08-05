PopularCoin Market Cap Achieves $215,007.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $215,007.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.00820942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011459 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003202 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,956,810,304 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

