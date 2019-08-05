Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stake Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTS traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. 90,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $606.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $113.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.