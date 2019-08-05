Prime-XI (PXI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 45.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Prime-XI has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $10,361.00 and $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004263 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI (CRYPTO:PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

