Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,981 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,047,000 after purchasing an additional 264,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,157,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.01. 15,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,963. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,490 shares of company stock worth $3,620,939. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

