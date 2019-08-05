Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 13,395 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in BP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 52,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in BP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 344,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in BP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 34,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. BP plc has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $47.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

