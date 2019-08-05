Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,216 iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,069. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40.

