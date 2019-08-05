Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.6% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 62.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

TGT stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.48. 354,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

