Private Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104,189 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,031,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 102,548 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

GE traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. 33,990,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,984,664. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

