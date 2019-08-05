Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. grace capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after buying an additional 126,935 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $303.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.