Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $441,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 56.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,966. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.92.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,300 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $392,364.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $182,684.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,271 shares in the company, valued at $27,826,549.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,967 shares of company stock worth $2,184,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.