Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.08. 233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,660. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

