Private Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,861,479,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,974,703,000 after acquiring an additional 672,487 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9,650.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861,809 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,537,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,375,016,000 after acquiring an additional 150,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 11,460,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,150,584,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,962. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $3.15 on Monday, reaching $133.75. 11,121,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,679,176. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $141.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,049.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

