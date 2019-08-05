Private Vista LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 target price (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,848.11, for a total value of $3,511,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,481,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,157. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $47.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,775.89. 2,328,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,941. The firm has a market cap of $901.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,936.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

