Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,039,000 after purchasing an additional 775,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,640,000 after purchasing an additional 788,247 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,334,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,975,000 after purchasing an additional 299,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $115.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,116,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,335 shares of company stock worth $23,314,975 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

