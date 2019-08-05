Profire Energy (PFIE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, analysts expect Profire Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,259. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.80. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

