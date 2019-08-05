Propy (PRO) Achieves Market Cap of $8.71 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Propy token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001579 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex and Liqui. Propy has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $150,748.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00240617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.01329410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00021339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00101685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Propy

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,373,486 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, Livecoin, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

