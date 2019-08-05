PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells $143,280.00 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PRO opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 1.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PROS to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PROS to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PROS by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

