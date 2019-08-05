ProShares Short Euro ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFX) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of ProShares Short Euro ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFX) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.31 and last traded at $45.05, 262 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Euro ETF stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Euro ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 25.59% of ProShares Short Euro ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

