PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.80. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 5,148 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59.

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS Company Profile (NYSE:PBY)

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.