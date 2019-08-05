Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 2,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,081. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 11.29. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $10.38.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 6,175.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

