Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.26.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 173,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,164. Prothena has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $344.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 27.85 and a current ratio of 27.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,978.88% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Prothena by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Prothena by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 142.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Prothena by 22.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

