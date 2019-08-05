Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.59. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $263.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 266,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc, is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.