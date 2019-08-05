PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.74, approximately 7,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73.

About PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

