PTON (PTON) Market Cap Hits $3.92 Million

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. PTON has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $95,576.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00237239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.01322365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00021640 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00103458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,583,646,241 tokens. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

