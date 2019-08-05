Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 138.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 232.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Public Storage by 39.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

Public Storage stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,365. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.17. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $251.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

