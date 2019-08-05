Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

PBYI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. 47,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $336.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $54.20.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 245.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $126,895.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,782 shares of company stock valued at $141,691. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 53.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 20.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 570,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

