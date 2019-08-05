PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.49) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PureTech Health from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 282.44 ($3.69) on Thursday. PureTech Health has a one year low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 289 ($3.78). The company has a market cap of $797.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

