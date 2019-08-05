Puzo Michael J Acquires 1,475 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,732. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,053. The stock has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.59.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

