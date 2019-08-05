Puzo Michael J Has $852,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Puzo Michael J decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Oracle were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,396,803,000 after buying an additional 148,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,115,989,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,877,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,891,000 after buying an additional 626,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,965,000 after buying an additional 626,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,940. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

